Tenzing Norgay Didn't Want His Kids To Climb Mountains, Says Youngest Son

The youngest son of legendary mountaineer Tenzing Norgay recently shared memories of his father, revealing that despite his historic achievements, he didn't want his children following in his footsteps. In a recent Instagram video, Dhamey Norgay reflected on growing up with his father, who made history in 1953 by becoming the first person to reach the summit of Mount Everest alongside Edmund Hillary.

The video was shared by Khenrab Norgay, Dhamey's son, who in the caption wrote, "Even though I never met my grandfather in person, he still lives in me and has shaped who I am as a person today. Seeing parts of him in my dad makes me feel like I know him."

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When Khenrab asked his father to share some of his favourite memories growing up, Dhamey said that while Tenzing often took his family on trips into the mountains, his goal was simply to connect them with nature rather than encourage climbing.

"Some of my favourite memories were going on treks with him. So he'd take us to the mountains quite a bit, but very interestingly, he didn't want us to climb mountains," Dhamey said. "He wanted to expose us to nature, to get out, to get to know the mountains, but he didn't want us to climb."

"...because most of the world knew him as a mountaineer and especially for Everest, but I was very fortunate, you know, to know him as, as my dad, a different type of experience and a different type of Tenzing that I got to grow up with."

Dhamey shares a funny memory with his father

Speaking further, Dhamey said, "One day he was gardening, and somebody came up to him and said, 'Excuse me, is this Tenzing Norgay's home and is he here?' My dad looked at him and said, 'Oh, Tenzing is not over here; he's in the office.'"

The person didn't realise that he was talking to the legend.

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

The went viral on the viral with over 50,000 views and more than 2,000 comments. "Your grandfather's legacy lives on through the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) in Darjeeling. We entered those adventure courses as one person and came out as another. Even in my 30s, those remain some of my most cherished childhood memories. Forever proud of him," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Regards to your dad," another user said.

"An absolute legend right there," a third user added.