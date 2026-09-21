How Tenzing Norgay Changed Sherpa People's Identity To Mountaineering Experts

Tenzing Norgay's name is inseparable from one of mountaineering's most historic achievements. In 1953, the Nepalese-Indian Sherpa mountaineer joined Edmund Hillary on an expedition that culminated in their becoming the first confirmed climbers to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

Apple TV is now set to bring his story to the screen. The film titled Tenzing will premiere globally on Apple TV on October 16. Here's a look at Norgay's remarkable 1953 Everest expedition and the historic climb that made him a global mountaineering icon.

The 1953 Mount Everest Expedition

Identified as the world's highest mountain in the 1850s, Mount Everest soon became a major focus during the Golden Age of Alpinism. However, its extreme height and challenging terrain made a successful ascent far from certain.

Against this backdrop, the 1953 British Mount Everest expedition set out as the ninth major attempt to reach the summit. The highly organised expedition ultimately became the first confirmed successful ascent of Everest when Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary reached the summit.

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Led by Colonel John Hunt, the expedition was launched in the spring of 1953. The team consisted of 10 elite climbers, 20 high-altitude Sherpas and as many as 350 porters moving tons of supplies. They approached via the southern route in Nepal, navigating the hazardous Khumbu Icefall, the Lhotse Face and up to the South Col.

Following the unsuccessful attempt by another pair of climbers on May 27, Edmund and Tenzing began their summit push early on May 29. By late morning, the two had reached the top of Mount Everest. They congratulated each other with a handshake and an embrace, while Hillary took photographs of the historic moment.

The pair also looked for any evidence that British mountaineer George Mallory, who had disappeared on Everest in 1924, might have reached the summit before them. Hillary left a crucifix at the peak, while Tenzing, a Buddhist, made a food offering. After spending roughly 15 minutes at the summit, they began their descent to the base camp.

Aftermath And Legacy

News of the success was rushed down the mountain by runners and transmitted back to London, arriving exactly a day before Queen Elizabeth II's coronation on June 2, 1953. It was hailed globally as a monumental triumph of human endurance. Edmund and John received knighthoods, while Tenzing was awarded the George Medal, the UK's highest civilian award for bravery. He was also celebrated as a national hero across India and Nepal.

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Tenzing's achievements forever changed the global perception of the Sherpa people, moving them from anonymous high-altitude porters to universally respected mountaineering elite. His life and legacy will be explored in detail in the upcoming Apple TV adaptation.