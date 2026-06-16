ITBP Launches Mission To Retrieve Body Of 'Green Boots' Climber After 30 Years On Everest

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has floated a tender to hire a specialist high-altitude recovery agency to retrieve the body of a climber known as "Green Boots" from the upper slopes of Mount Everest. For 30 years, the body of the climber lying motionless in the mountain's so-called death zone, 8,000 metres up, where oxygen is scarce, has served as a grim reminder of the challenges of summiting the world's tallest peak.

The challenging retrieval is scheduled between June and September this year, with a team of elite Sherpas hoping to enter the death zone, recover the body and transport it down the mountain before repatriating the mortal remains to India through Nepal, according to a report in The Tribune.

At least six highly experienced Sherpas, with expertise in technical retrieval operations above 8000 metres, might be deployed for the mission. The agency securing the tender would also have to seek permission from the Chinese authorities in Tibet, arrange transportation across the Tibet-Nepal border, complete legal formalities for repatriation and ensure preservation of the remains.

The winning bidder must also "use appropriate preservation techniques for handling of the dead body that has been lying for decades in sub-zero conditions, to ensure respectful and safe handling".

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While the lime-green boots gave the climber his name, few are sure whose body it is. He was one of six Indian climbers, members of the ITBP, whose 1996 expedition to the summit by the north ridge route ended in catastrophe. While some believe it is the body of Lance Naik Dorje Morup, others claim it is Head Constable Tsewang Paljor, who, alongside Subedar Tsewang Samanla, had pushed for the summit on May 10, 1996.

It is said that the three men got close to the summit but were forced to return, stopping while still within the death zone. The remaining three team members have claimed to have seen headlamps moving above a spot known as the Second Step at 8,570 metres. However, the flickering soon stopped, and all three men perished.

It is believed that 200 bodies lie frozen on Everest, most in the death zone. More may emerge as climate change thins the mountain's snow cap.