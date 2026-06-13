'Globalisation Is Dead': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Issues 'Wake-Up Call' After Anthropic Bans Mythos For Foreigners

Zoho co-founder and ex-CEO Sridhar Vembu on Saturday (Jun 13) declared "globalisation is dead" following Anthropic's decision to ban foreign access to its latest AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, due to US government security concerns. In a social media post, Vembu called the "big" development a major wake-up call for India to urgently build sovereign AI capabilities. He emphasised that the restriction highlights how tightly advanced technology is now tied to national security.

Anthropic on Friday night said it was disabling the AI models after orders came in from the Commerce Department. Apart from people outside the US, the models have also been restricted for foreign nationals who work for Anthropic.

Calling 'technology' the ultimate weapon in today's world, Vembu said: "This is big: all access to Mythos and Fable AI models disabled for everyone outside America. First thoughts: Technology is the ultimate weapon. National sovereignty, national security, all of it is now about technology."

"Globalisation is dead, and Bharat must find her own way ahead," he added.

Vembu advised that the Indian government must ensure that organisations in India embrace the smaller models, both Indian and Chinese open source ones.

"With a bit of effort, we can make them work. Anyway, why pay money to people who don't even want to sell to you?" said Vembu, who also urged deepening the research and development into the technology.

"Sarvam has been on it and we have been on it but remember that the latest models cost not only huge GPU budgets to train, the GPUs themselves are restricted," he said.

Vembu highlighted that the barriers to entry for advanced AI include both multi-billion-dollar funding requirements and a severe shortage of advanced GPUs.

"So we can't afford the scale of money (of the order of $100+ billion to even get in the game!) and even if we could come up with the money, we can't get all the GPUs. I would not like to ask the government to fund tens of billions of dollars on this anyway, the money has far better uses."

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Anthropic's Announcement

Claude Fable 5 is a Mythos-class model that Anthropic released to the public after making it safe for general use. The original Mythos model was dubbed too powerful to be released to the world. At the time, Anthropic rolled out a preview of the model to a group of handpicked tech and cybersecurity companies. However, days after the release of the general-purpose, toned-down model, the company released a statement about the abrupt suspension.

"The US government, citing national security authorities, has issued an export control directive to suspend all access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees," Anthropic said in a statement.

"The net effect of this order is that we must abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all our customers to ensure compliance. Access to all other Claude models is not affected."

Anthropic said US national security authorities had not identified specific concerns.