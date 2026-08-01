Woman, 24, Reveals How A Bold Email To AI Startup Founders Helped Her Land Job

Securing a job is brutal when thousands are competing for one position, especially in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). Computer science graduate Luciana Diaz Albadan, 24, realised she needed a unique approach to stand out. Instead of sending a regular cover letter that most HR managers would likely ignore, Albadan decided to switch things up with a bold approach. She pitched her letter directly to the founders of an AI startup, stating that she wanted to become the first woman employee at the firm.

Albadan joined Tenex in February after sending a personalised email to the company's founders. She said the approach helped her stand out when many job applications were becoming increasingly similar.

Speaking to CNBC Make It, Albadan said that she graduated in 2024 and started by sending "generic" cover letters and "steriile" LinkedIn messages to multiple employers. The approach did not work as she failed to land any job. However, while applying to Tenex, she noticed that the startup's team of around a dozen employees consisted only of men.

Although Albadan initially hesitated, saying it felt like a "ballsy thing to do," she ultimately decided she had little to lose. She also said she did not want to be hired simply as a "diversity hire" because she is a woman.

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Albadan addressed the issue in her email and wrote a subject line that instantly caught everyone's attention: “Tenex has swiped right on zero women.”

“My name is Luciana and I plan to be the first woman you hire at Tenex," read her opening message to the founders.

Alex Lieberman, one of the Tenex cofounders, said the email subject was the "definition of something that makes" someone stop in their tracks. Lieberman added that Albadan's email was “so full of voice” and showed her skills versus simply telling them.

Lieberman said her email spoke way more than any kind of formal application process itself, making her hiring a relatively straightforward job.