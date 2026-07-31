Bryan Johnson Reveals Why He Froze Girlfriend Kate Tolo's Menstrual Blood

A day after stating that he may have taken his 'longevity' experiment too far, Bryan Johnson has made headlines once again by revealing that he has frozen his girlfriend, Kate Tolo's menstrual blood for research. In a social media post, Johnson, 48, known for spending millions of dollars every year in his quest to achieve immortality, said he was storing the period blood in a freezer with temperatures touching -80 degrees Celsius.

"Kate's period blood is in my -80 degree Celsius freezer. Around 10 mL," wrote Johnson on X (formerly Twitter), adding that her sample contains endometrial, immune and stem cells.

Describing Kate as a 'science experiement' for him, Johnson revealed that she collected the blood during her last menstrual cycle.

"Menstrual blood is valuable and underutilised. We collected to look for diseased tissue, measure microplastics, measure endocrine disruptors and measure PFAS," he said.

"It's a non-invasive look into the uterus. This is great because you get the data without surgical biopsy, it can be repeated every single cycle, and it measures the uterine environment directly instead of inferring it from a standard blood draw."

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'My Main Goal'

Johnson said his 'sincere' goal was to try and heal the sick, which included curing his autoimmune gastritis (AIG) and Kate's endometriosis diagnosis.

"My sincere goal is to try and heal the sick. With AI and biotech, we no longer have to concede to disease. We don't need to wait for big, billion-dollar companies to do it for us. I'll cure my AIG, and we will cure Kate's endo, and then make the same available to others," said Johnson.

Earlier this month, Johnson said he had cloned himself as a newborn with 'baby-Bryan' living in a Petri dish. Johnson claimed that using this clone, he could become his own blood boy, test therapies, grow organs for transplantation, develop new treatments and inject young cells.