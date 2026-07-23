'I Cloned Myself As A Newborn': Bryan Johnson's Petri Dish Plan To Become His Own 'Blood Boy'

Bryan Johnson, the US tech entrepreneur looking to defy death, has claimed that he has created a 'clone' of himself that can be used to repair his body. Johnson, 48, who is known for spending millions of dollars on longevity research and rigorous health monitoring, announced in a social media post that he had cloned himself as a newborn with 'baby-Bryan' living in a Petri dish -- for now.

Johnson claimed that using this clone, he could become his own blood boy, test therapies, grow organs for transplantation, develop new treatments and inject young cells.

"This baby-Bryan lives in a petri dish for now. This may be scary to some people, a dystopian future. But, for others, they will see it as the inevitable future of health," said Johnson in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Highlighting that this technology was already in clinical trial phase to restore dopamine neurons for Parkinson's and other health conditions, Johnson explained that the process involved drawing his blood, extracting the cells and restoring them in an embryonic-like state.

"This technology gives us a path to reverse ageing. I mentioned getting diagnosed with an incurable disease is one of the best things that has happened to me in a long time. It's opened up a frontier of new paths to repair and strengthen the body. This is the first example," he said.

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Johnson's Autoimmune Diagnosis

Johnson made headlines last month after revealing that he has Autoimmune Gastritis (AIG), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the lining of the stomach.

Although there is currently no cure for the condition, he said he intends to "try and solve it" using a combination of medical monitoring and experimental therapies.

In a follow-up post, Johnson said the public response to his diagnosis reflected a deeply rooted discomfort with his mission to challenge ageing and extend human life. Johnson argued that the reaction went beyond simple schadenfreude - the pleasure some people derive from another person's misfortune.

Instead, he believes many people viewed his diagnosis as proof that his efforts to slow ageing were destined to fail. According to Johnson, many online comments suggested that he had somehow deserved the illness because he had spent years publicly questioning the idea that death is inevitable.