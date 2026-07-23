Education Secretary Vineet Joshi Replaced Amid CJP Protest Over Paper Leaks

A top bureaucrat has been removed from the Education Ministry, in a first big move by the government as students press for accountability over paper leaks across the country. Education Secretary Vineet Joshi has been replaced with Naresh Pal Gangwar, an official government notification said late Thursday night.

A1992-batch officer of Manipur cadre, Joshi has been the Secretary in the Department of Higher Education since January 2025. He has now been appointed as the Secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

He also served as first director-general of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts competitive exams like NEET and JEE.

Replacing him is Gangwar, a 1994-batch officer of West Bengal cadre, currently the Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying.

The government action comes amid massive protests by the satirical political outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and Opposition parties over exam paper leaks, including the NEET row.