Hours After PM's Assurance, Fast-Track Court Notified For Paper Leak Cases

The Delhi High Court today formed a fast-track court to hear exam paper leak cases hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on X amid the protest in Delhi led by the satirical political group, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The announcement also comes, sources said, amid a confirmation of a meeting between CJP members and the government on Friday.

The fast-track court will try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 and related cases.

Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya has ordered the posting of judicial officer Anu Grover Baliga as special CBI judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) in the newly created fast-track Court in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, an order issued by the high court registrar general said.

The new court will work under the administrative control of the principal district and sessions judge, who also serves as the special CBI judge (Prevention of Corruption Act).

In a post on X earlier today, PM Modi had assured swift and stringent punishment in paper leak cases.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth. We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard," PM Modi said.

He said the measure formed part of the government's efforts to safeguard the interests of students and warned that those attempting to harm the future of the country's youth would not be spared.

The government is also in the process of setting up similar fast-track courts in four other states to deal with paper leak cases, particularly those related to NEET, news agency IANS reported.