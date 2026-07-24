Video: The Assurances That JP Nadda Read Out To Sonam Wangchuk At Hospital

Along with a cup of soup, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh also offered activist Sonam Wangchuk a list of the government's assurances that convinced him to break his 26-day-long hunger strike.

A video released by Sonam Wangchuk himself after ending his hunger strike showed JP Nadda reading out the government's assurances while standing by Wangchuk's hospital bed.

Sonam Wangchuk had made very specific demands of the government over the last few days - a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue in Parliament, an assurance of no legal action against protesting students, and compensation for the families of students who died by suicide in the aftermath of the NEET paper leak.

Reading out the government's assurances to Wangchuk in the presence of his wife Gitanjali Angmo and others at the hospital, Nadda said, "The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those who participated in the march to Parliament on July 20, 2026."

The Union Health Minister further said that the government has already assured discussions in Parliament on paper leaks and education reforms for exams.

"Besides, the government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of the recent NEET paper leaks," Nadda assured Wangchuk.

A video from Medanta Hospital captured the moment Wangchuk ended his hunger strike, flanked by ministers Nadda and Singh.

"I'm grateful and happy to break my fast. Thank you," he was heard saying, holding the hands of Nadda and Singh. Turning to his wife, he then said, "Gitanjali has always been by my side. I don't want to thank you, but express my feelings."

His decision followed "long negotiations on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country," he added.

He said that he would explain the conditions on which he broke his fast in a detailed video.

Wangchuk has also asked people to stay vigilant and not allow any violence.

According to sources, Wangchuk also assured the visiting ministers that before returning to Ladakh, he would engage with students and supporters associated with the movement.

He said he would urge students to maintain faith in the government's assurances and ensure that those participating in the peaceful protest do not get influenced by "anti-social elements" that could undermine the movement, sources told NDTV.

Wangchuk also assured the government that he would continue to advocate for peaceful and constructive engagement while encouraging protesters to remain patient as the dialogue process moves forward.