Nagaland Man Sends 150 Pizzas And Biscuits To Jantar Mantar, Rs 73,000 Bill Goes Viral

As student protests continue at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak controversy, a gesture from over 2,000 km away has won hearts across the country. A man from Nagaland ordered 150 "Cheese Burst" pizzas from Domino's and had them delivered directly to the protesting students at Jantar Mantar. The total bill came to Rs 67,734.18.

Instagram user Zha-Lhou (@adiespoems) shared screenshots of the order with CJP. He placed the order on July 22 at around 4:30 pm. Instead of regular pizzas, he chose a special mix of Korean Sweet Chilli Cheese Burst with extra cheese and Farmhouse Cheese Burst pizzas.

Bill breakdown:

Item Total: Rs 64,650.00GST & Packaging: Rs 3,227.28

Coupon Discount (DOMDEAL200): -Rs 200.00

Total Payment: Rs 67,734.18

The photos and bill of the large food delivery quickly went viral on social media, with many calling it a show of solidarity with students protesting at the national capital.

Zha-Lhou wrote in his post, "I'm sitting here in Nagaland, while thousands of students are at Jantar Mantar, far away from home, fighting for what they believe is a better future and a fairer education system. I couldn't be there with them, so this was the least I could do."

He also revealed that when the Domino's delivery partner called to ask who should receive the order, he replied, "Please just give it to anyone who hasn't eaten."

He explained that he was not posting about the gesture to receive praise. Instead, he hoped it would encourage others to help in whatever way they could. Later, in his Instagram stories, he mentioned that he also ordered biscuits worth Rs 5,000 for the students.