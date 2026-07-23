Bedridden For 2 Years, Indian Man Performs 847 Push-Ups With 27Kg Backpack To Break World Record

For the majority of people, performing a few standard push-ups is exhausting, let alone attempting them with a heavy backpack. But 41-year-old Rohtash Chaudhary is built differently. Known as the "Push-up Man of India," he officially secured a Guinness World Record by performing a whopping 847 push-ups in a single hour, pushing beyond the pain barrier while carrying a 27.21 kg (60-pound) pack on his back.

Chaudhary achieved the historic feat at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in front of a sparse but vociferous crowd, surpassing the previous world record set by Syria's Sami Jomah Hassan in 2023.

In an Instagram video shared by the official Guinness World Records account, Chaudhary can be seen walking to the stage, wearing a heavy backpack, and performing push-ups with methodical precision while officials record the repetitions.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, witnessed Chaudhary's record-breaking effort firsthand before handing him the official Guinness World Records certificate alongside adjudicator Aynee Toorabally.

"Records are not just meant to be broken - they are meant to remind us that human potential has no limits. If you believe in yourself and stay consistent, you can achieve the impossible," Chaudhary said.

Check The Viral Video Here:

Also Read | Told To 'Go Back To India' For Wearing Bindi, US Doctor Schools Racists In Powerful Response

To create history, Chaudhary followed a strict regime, which included performing multiple push-up sets with weighted variations early in the morning every day. Additionally, he kept himself fuelled with a high-protein diet and focused on mental conditioning to support his record bid.

What made Chaudhary's achievement even sweeter was the fact that he was once involved in a major traffic accident that left him unable to move his body for nearly two years. Down but not out, Chaudhary persisted with his rehabilitation process and soon enough started breaking records for fun.

"Since then, he began attempting several world record titles, with this year marking his 10th anniversary as a continuous record breaker," Guinness said in a statement.

"Today, Rohtash continues to train daily without fail, constantly striving to push his limits further. His biggest motivator is to share the joy and importance of physical fitness with the younger generation."

Chaudhary is also an ambassador for the Fit India Movement, a government of India initiative aimed at encouraging the public to become more active.