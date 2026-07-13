Meet Hiten Dharpure, 17-Year-Old Behind The World's Smallest Robotic Arm

A 17-year-old student, Hiten Dharpure from Nagpur, Maharashtra, has earned a place in the Guinness World Records by creating the world's smallest fully functional electro-mechanical robotic arm.

The robotic arm measures just 39.250 millimetres, making it 5.24 millimetres smaller than the previous Guinness World Record of 44.49 millimetres. Even though it is extremely small, the device can grip and lift tiny objects with precision.

The achievement has received attention not only because it set a new world record but also because of its possible use in healthcare and precision engineering in the future.

Built using 3D printing technology

According to news agency IANS, Hiten Dharpure developed the robotic arm using FDM-based 3D printing technology. The device uses micro servo motors, PWM-based control systems, and specially designed mechanical joints that allow it to perform smooth and controlled movements despite its small size.

The robotic arm has a three-axis motion path, which helps it grip and move small objects accurately. By reducing its size without affecting its performance, Hiten set a new Guinness World Record for the smallest operational electro-mechanical robotic arm.

Prototype may help in healthcare

Speaking to IANS, Hiten Dharpure said the robotic arm is currently a prototype, but he hopes the technology can one day help doctors perform highly precise medical procedures.

"This is a robotic arm that features a 3-axis motion path and runs on PWM signals. It holds great potential for application within the healthcare sector. Although it is currently in its prototype stage, our goal is to scale it up for practical use in healthcare sector. Although it is currently in its prototype stage, our goal is to scale it up for practical use in healthcare, where it could eventually assist with precision microsurgeries."

If developed further, such robotic systems could support surgeons during delicate procedures that require exceptional accuracy and controlled movement.

Curiosity from childhood led to the achievement

Hiten's mother, Kavita Dharpure, said his interest in engineering started when he was very young. Instead of only playing with his toys, he used to open them to understand how they worked.

Speaking to IANS, she said she is proud of her son's achievement and believes his curiosity slowly turned into a passion for electronics.

"I am very happy. When Hiten was young, we used to buy him toys. He would always open them up to see how they worked. This curiosity about how things operate sparked his interest in electronics. As he grew older, he gradually started working more in the field of electronics."

The Guinness World Record marks an important milestone in Hiten Dharpure's journey. His achievement highlights how curiosity, innovation and technical skills can lead to inventions with the potential to benefit society, especially in fields such as healthcare and precision engineering.