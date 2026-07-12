Andhra Pradesh On Alert After 2 COVID-19 Deaths, 8 Active Cases

COVID-19 has resurfaced in Andhra Pradesh's YSR Kadapa district, prompting health authorities to step up surveillance and preparedness measures after eight cases were reported and two patients died in recent weeks.

A 52-year-old man from Kadapa's Rajampet area, who tested positive for COVID-19 after developing fever and cough, died while undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore.

In another case, a 43-year-old man from Kadapa, who was admitted to the Government General Hospital with health complications, tested positive and later died while receiving treatment in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.

A 25-year-old medical student from Kadapa Medical College has also tested positive for the virus and is currently undergoing treatment through home isolation.

Following the fresh cases, the Health Department deployed special rapid response teams to the district. Officials collected samples from around 40 people in affected areas. 18 samples have reportedly returned negative, while results of the remaining tests are awaited.

District health officials informed a recent Zilla Parishad meeting that the district currently has eight active COVID-19 cases. Samples have been sent to a laboratory in Pune for genome sequencing to identify the virus variant and understand its transmission pattern.

Andhra Pradesh District In-Charge Minister Savitha has directed officials to take immediate steps to prevent further spread of the infection in Kadapa.

During a phone conversation with District Collector CH Sridhar and District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Ravi Babu, the minister instructed authorities to strictly implement COVID-19 guidelines in areas where cases have been detected and conduct awareness programmes among the public.

Savitha directed officials to make mask-wearing compulsory in crowded places, including hospitals and other public areas.

She also ordered authorities to identify people showing symptoms such as fever, cough, and breathing difficulties and shift them to isolation facilities wherever necessary

Sanitation measures have been intensified in affected locations, with cleaning and bleaching activities underway.

The minister also instructed officials to test family members of infected persons immediately. Those testing positive should be moved to isolation wards, while others should be monitored through home isolation.

Following the developments in Kadapa, state health authorities have issued a COVID-19 preparedness alert across Andhra Pradesh. District administrations have been asked to strengthen surveillance, testing, reporting systems, and infection-control measures.

Hospitals have been directed to keep isolation facilities ready, with adequate beds and medical support available. Authorities have urged people not to panic but remain cautious, maintain hygiene, wear masks in crowded areas, and seek medical attention if COVID-like symptoms appear.