One Family, 83 Members, 6 Generations: Inside Andhra Pradesh's Remarkable Joint Household

At a time when nuclear families have become the norm, the Nagappa family in Kurlapalli village of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district is keeping the joint family tradition alive. Spread across four adjoining houses but functioning as a single household, the family has 83 members spanning six generations. Headed by Hanumantarayudu and Muthyalappa, the family includes six mothers-in-law, 14 daughters-in-law, 20 children, grandparents and elderly members. Despite its size, the household runs on a shared system of responsibilities, income and decision-making.

According to PTI, the family has lived together for generations, sharing meals, finances and everyday household duties. While they occupy four neighbouring homes, they consider themselves one family in every practical sense, contributing to common expenses and supporting one another in both domestic and financial matters.

Their daily routine follows a disciplined schedule. Speaking to PTI, Hanumantarayudu said the elders gather every morning over coffee to plan the day. They assign household chores, decide the menu, and divide farming and domestic responsibilities. Some members head to the fields while others stay back to cook and manage the home, ensuring the large household functions smoothly.

One of the family's defining traditions is its common kitchen. Although they live in separate houses, all meals are prepared together. The elders oversee the purchase of groceries and essential supplies, while the daughters-in-law work collectively to cook for the entire family.

The family's livelihood extends beyond farming. Together, they also own four buses that operate between Kalyandurgam and parts of Karnataka. The income from both agriculture and the transport business is pooled and managed collectively, strengthening the family's financial stability.

Living with 83 people inevitably brings differences of opinion, but the elders say disagreements are resolved before the day ends. They credit mutual respect, cooperation and shared family values for helping six generations live together in harmony.