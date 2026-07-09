A Wedding Dispute And A Double Murder On Road Sends Shockwaves In Tirupati

A double murder at a wedding venue in the temple town of Tirupati has sent shockwaves across the area. Two men were allegedly attacked with knives during a wedding-related dispute. While one person died on the spot, another succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to hospital.

The victims have been identified as 50-year-old Munirathnam Reddy of Jeevakona and Manikanta of Subba Reddy Nagar in Tirupati.

According to police, the incident took place around 9:40 pm near a marriage hall on Tiruchanur Road in Tirupati.

When police reached the spot, they found Munirathnam dead, while Manikanta was in critical condition. He was immediately shifted to Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital, but died during treatment.

CCTV footage from the area is being examined and police are also verifying video clips recorded by eyewitnesses. One of the clips has gone viral.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the murders were allegedly linked to a family dispute. Police suspect that the accused, Sunil from Jangalapalli village in Yerpedu mandal, along with his brother, sister and another relative, carried out the attack.

According to sources, Sunil had been living separately from his wife for several years. His mother-in-law, Sampurnamma, reportedly came to know that Sunil was attending a wedding at Padmavathi Kalyana Mandapam on Wednesday night. She informed the victims, Munirathnam and Manikanta, who had arranged her daughter's marriage.

The two men reportedly confronted Sunil at the marriage hall and questioned him over allegedly abandoning his wife. During the argument, Sunil's relatives allegedly joined him and the dispute escalated.

Police said the accused attacked Munirathnam and Manikanta with knives before fleeing from the spot. Sources said the accused were traced before they could leave Tirupati and were taken into custody for questioning.

Tirupati East Circle Inspector Srinivasulu said the exact reason behind the clash was still under investigation, but initial information indicated a family dispute as the possible trigger.