American Man Sets World Record By Donating Over 30 Gallons of Blood Over Decades

A long journey of regular blood donation has turned a simple act of helping others into a world record for one American man. His consistent contributions over decades have now been recognised with an official milestone, reported Guinness World Records.

Dan Ryan from the USA, born on 1 November 1956, has donated over 30 gallons (113.562 litres) of blood to the Red Cross. This amount is equivalent to 344 cans of Coca-Cola.

His regular donations earned him the record for the most whole blood donated (male) in Malta, New York, USA, on 24 June 2025. It is also noted that the average adult has between 1.2 and 1.5 gallons (4.5-5.6 litres) of blood in their body.

Dan first donated blood in 1980 after his late brother encouraged him to try. He told Guinness World Records that his brother was a regular donor and had explained how blood donation helps others and that he himself may one day need it. Dan said it took a few weeks, but eventually he agreed and said yes.

He also said he had not considered donating before because he hated needles. He joked that his brother called him a "chicken" and dared him to donate, adding that whatever works.

Recalling his first donation, Dan said the Red Cross personnel were excellent and did everything possible to ease fears. He said he remembered his heart racing when the needle was about to be inserted, but added that the fear of the unknown was far worse than the actual donation.

From that moment, Dan became a regular donor. Over the last 46 years, he only took a three-year break when he needed medication for malaria.

The American Red Cross, the world's largest blood bank, gives milestone pins to returning donors as a thank you for their life-saving contributions. As of May 2026, Dan had collected 32 milestone pins.

Dan said that for a long time he kept them in a drawer. However, about 15 years ago, he began doing woodcraft as a hobby and made a frame to display them. He added that he is not sure how long he will be able to donate, but plans to continue for as long as he can, so he made the frame large enough to hold 40 pins.

If Dan continues his donations, he is expected to reach 40 gallons (151.416 litres) just before his 80th birthday.

Reflecting on his journey, Dan said it makes him feel great and that he hopes his donations are helping others in need. He said he has known several people who have had surgery, including his father who had open heart surgery. He added that he feels his donations and this honour are as much his brother's as his own because none of it would have happened without him.

Dan also described being a Guinness World Records title holder as "unbelievable."