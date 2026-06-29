Eight-Year-Old Girl Sets World Record For Limbo Skating Under 16 cm Bar In Ahmedabad

An eight-year-old girl from India has set a Guinness World Record for performing the lowest limbo skating over a distance of 25 metres. The record was achieved by Takshvi Vaghani in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, on 10 March 2024. She completed the feat with a limbo height of just 16 centimetres (6.29 inches), reported Guinness World Records.

According to the record details, the lowest limbo skating over 25 metres is 16 centimetres and was achieved by Takshvi Vaghani from India in Ahmedabad on 10 March 2024.

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Takshvi decided to attempt the feat as a personal achievement. She successfully completed the limbo skating over a 10-metre stretch as part of her effort.

Speaking to ANI, Takshvi said, "I have been skating since I was 4 years old. I practice for 2 hours in the morning and 2 hours at night." (28.06)."

Takshvi Vaghani's father, Hernil Vaghani, told ANI, "When Takshvi was 2.5 years old, we introduced her to various sports, through which we discovered that she was interested in skating. When Takshvi was 4 years old, she started training under a professional coach. She has always performed well in tournaments. Today, she has also set a Guinness World Record."

The young achiever, who is eight years old, now holds the Guinness World Record for the lowest limbo skating at a height of 16 centimetres.

Her achievement highlights her hard work and determination in reaching a global record at such a young age.

