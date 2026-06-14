He Has 2,253 Names, Why This Man's Wedding Ceremony Took An Extra 20 Minutes

In a bid to etch his name into history, an Australian man took the phrase "making a name for oneself" to an entirely literal extreme. Laurence Watkins, a former city library worker from Australia, holds the official Guinness World Record for the world's longest personal name, boasting an unbelievable 2,253 first names.

The extraordinary journey began in March 1990. Driven by a unique ambition, Watkins read the iconic Guinness World Records book cover to cover, explicitly searching for a record he could realistically shatter. Spotting an opportunity in the nomenclature category, he decided to legally change his identity.

Leveraging his workplace environment, Watkins selected his thousands of names from the vast collection of books available at the library. The massive undertaking became a collaborative effort, with several of his library co-workers happily pitching in to choose unique options for the list. According to official historical entries from the Guinness World Record archives, his massive selection eventually pushed the boundaries of legal documentation.

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While the feat earned him global fame, it also brought highly unusual real-world challenges. When Watkins later got married, the wedding ceremony hit an unexpected roadblock. The marriage celebrant had to stand before the congregation and spend a grueling 20 minutes just reading out his full legal name to ensure the nuptials were legally binding.

Decades after his legal name change, the record-holder admits that the sheer volume of his identity remains a personal hurdle. Watkins freely confesses that he still cannot correctly pronounce every single one of his 2,253 names. Despite the tongue-twisting daily reality, he remains a proud titleholder in the global annals of unique human achievements.