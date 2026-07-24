"Zero Regrets": Fired By Google At 53, Woman Left $200,000 Job To Become Award-Winning Filmmaker

For many, losing a plush Big Tech job is a devastating blow. But when 53-year-old Trinette Faint was abruptly fired by Google, she transformed a high-stakes corporate exit into an extraordinary career reinvention, according to a report by Business Insider. Faint worked as an executive business partner at Google from August 2018 until November 2024, earning a lucrative package exceeding $200,000 annually in base salary and stock options. The firing came during a grueling personal period-just weeks after her dog passed away and right before a scheduled knee surgery.



Trading $200,000 Salary For A Creative Dream

Instead of jumping back into corporate America, Faint took a bold gamble: she left her $200,000 tech career behind to pursue full-time creative storytelling. In a personal essay published by Business Insider, she revealed how she used her Google severance payout, personal savings, and income from renting a room on Airbnb to fund a self-directed "creative gap year."

The gamble paid off quickly. Faint pivoted to writing, acting, and directing full-time, while also launching Chez Faint, an artistic networking platform. Strangely enough, months before being fired, she had written a screenplay about a woman losing her tech job right before an overseas vacation-a plot that came true when she was let go just 24 hours before a scheduled trip to London.

"Zero Regrets"

Reflecting on her transition, Faint credits her eclectic background-which includes modeling in France, working as actor Matt Damon's personal assistant, and coordinating for the Tribeca Film Festival-for giving her the grit to succeed outside the tech bubble.

Though she walked away from financial predictability, Faint says the creative freedom far outweighs her former six-figure salary.

"A year and a half in, my future is brighter than ever before," she stated, speaking to Business Insider about her transformation. "I have zero regrets and no plans to change anything."