"Zero Regrets": Fired By Google At 53, Woman Left $200,000 Job To Become Award-Winning Filmmaker

For many, losing a plush Big Tech job is a devastating blow. But when 53-year-old Trinette Faint was abruptly fired by Google, she transformed a high-stakes corporate exit into an extraordinary career reinvention, according to a report by Business Insider. Faint worked as an executive business partner at Google from August 2018 until November 2024, earning a lucrative package exceeding $200,000 annually in base salary and stock options. The firing came during a grueling personal period-just weeks after her dog passed away and right before a scheduled knee surgery.
Trading $200,000 Salary For A Creative Dream
Instead of jumping back into corporate America, Faint took a bold gamble: she left her $200,000 tech career behind to pursue full-time creative storytelling. In a personal essay published by Business Insider, she revealed how she used her Google severance payout, personal savings, and income from renting a room on Airbnb to fund a self-directed "creative gap year."
The gamble paid off quickly. Faint pivoted to writing, acting, and directing full-time, while also launching Chez Faint, an artistic networking platform. Strangely enough, months before being fired, she had written a screenplay about a woman losing her tech job right before an overseas vacation-a plot that came true when she was let go just 24 hours before a scheduled trip to London.
"Zero Regrets"
Reflecting on her transition, Faint credits her eclectic background-which includes modeling in France, working as actor Matt Damon's personal assistant, and coordinating for the Tribeca Film Festival-for giving her the grit to succeed outside the tech bubble.
Though she walked away from financial predictability, Faint says the creative freedom far outweighs her former six-figure salary.
"A year and a half in, my future is brighter than ever before," she stated, speaking to Business Insider about her transformation. "I have zero regrets and no plans to change anything."
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world