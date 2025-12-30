Few Women At Startup Event, Notes Delhi Founder: "They Just Need To Be Invited"

At a recent startup event, Divyanshi Dhouni, a content strategist, recently shared an experience that left her both inspired and contemplative. While the event was packed with energy, innovative ideas, and ambitious thinkers, one glaring observation stood out to her: the near absence of women.

In a thoughtful social media post, Dhouni noted, "There were very few women in the room. I could count them on my fingers, maybe five at most." Her comment wasn't framed as a complaint but as a call to reflect on inclusion in India's fast-growing startup ecosystem.

Dhouni emphasised that women are building and dreaming, but they often remain unseen. She stressed the importance of visibility, encouragement, and active invitations for women to be included in such spaces.

Her post resonated with many, reigniting conversations around gender representation in entrepreneurship and tech. Events that celebrate innovation and bold thinking, she suggested, should also be aware of who gets the opportunity to participate.

Users responded with encouragement and hope for change. One commented, "We still have a long way to go," while another wrote, "Women getting jobs in this generation will ensure their daughters can become entrepreneurs-no ifs or buts." A third user shared, "I can relate... so much power to my girls running their own businesses," reflecting a sense of pride and optimism for the future of women in entrepreneurship.

As India's startup scene continues to flourish, Dhouni's message serves as a timely reminder that a truly inspiring ecosystem is one where everyone is seen and heard.