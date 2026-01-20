Why Women Are More Wary Of Artificial Intelligence Than Men, Study Reveals

Women tend to view artificial intelligence as riskier than men, according to a peer reviewed study published in PNAS Nexus. The research suggests this difference is linked to higher risk aversion among women and greater personal exposure to potential AI related disruptions.

The study was conducted by Beatrice Magistro of Northeastern University and her colleagues, who surveyed nearly 3,000 people in the United States and Canada in November 2023. Participants were asked whether they believed the risks of generative AI outweigh its benefits. On a scale of one to ten, men gave an average score of 4.38, while women averaged 4.87, which is around 11 percent higher.

Researchers also examined general attitudes toward risk using lottery style questions. These tested whether respondents preferred a guaranteed smaller reward or a chance at a larger one. Women were consistently more cautious in their choices, showing higher levels of overall risk aversion.

To assess exposure to AI risks, the study used education level and job type as indicators. The findings showed women are more likely than men to work in roles vulnerable to automation or technological change. This increased exposure may influence their more cautious views on AI.

When asked open ended questions about AI benefits, women were more likely to express uncertainty or skepticism, often saying they saw limited advantages. However, when researchers presented scenarios where AI adoption clearly benefited employees, women supported AI use almost as strongly as men.

The authors say these findings underline the need for AI policies that address gender specific concerns. Without careful planning, they warn that AI could deepen existing inequalities or trigger broader resistance to the technology.