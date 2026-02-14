This Company Proved Hiring Persons With Disabilities Is Smart Business, Not Charity

A social media post praising Lemon Tree Hotels' inclusive hiring model has gone viral, drawing fresh attention to the company's approach to employing persons with disabilities. The post, originally shared by market expert Aditya Kondawar and later reshared by sports producer Joy Bhattacharjya, highlighted how what began as a small experiment evolved into a defining business strategy at Lemon Tree Hotels.

According to the post, the initiative started after a discussion between the HR team and Chairman and Managing Director Patu Keswani. The company decided to hire two differently abled individuals as a trial. There were doubts about how they would integrate and perform. Those concerns soon disappeared.

Three years ago, I was at the Lemon Tree Bengaluru for the Volleyball League. And every morning I would finish breakfast & pop out to reception to pick up a copy of the TOI and the Economic Times. After watching me the first two days, this charming lady on duty would see me and… https://t.co/WcKE69KgW7 — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) February 14, 2026

Over time, the programme expanded significantly. Today, around 13 per cent of Lemon Tree's workforce comprises employees with disabilities. In several properties, that number is closer to 20 per cent. The company maintains that inclusion is not charity but a core part of its business model. Data shared in the post states that attrition among these employees is about 12 per cent compared with an industry average of nearly 50 per cent.

The initiative has earned national recognition. Lemon Tree received the National Award for 'Best Employer of Persons with Disabilities' in 2011 and 2016 from the President of India.

Joy Bhattacharjya added a personal account from his stay at the Lemon Tree in Bengaluru during a volleyball league. He described how a receptionist, who appeared to be on the autism spectrum, would carefully hand him copies of The Times of India and The Economic Times each morning. When he once declined one newspaper, she seemed unsettled by the change in routine. Realising this, he apologised and accepted both papers, receiving a warm smile in return. His post concluded with gratitude to the hotel chain for creating a workplace for all, a message that has resonated widely online.