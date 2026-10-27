AI Pop Band Creators Apologise For Saying Virtual Singer Quit Due To 'Pregnancy'

The creators of an artificial intelligence pop band have apologised after claiming that one of their five virtual singers had quit the group due to pregnancy, Metro.UK reported. The bizarre case is about the digital K-pop-style group BABYQUEEN, created by a small team of students. The group's official accounts shared a statement from a virtual band member named Mity, announcing that she was "pregnant" and stepping back from music to focus on her health.

"Recently, I found out that I'm pregnant. After thinking about it for a long time and talking things over with the company and my members, I've decided to take a break from the team for now to focus on resting and taking care of myself," the statement read.

"This wasn't an easy decision at all, especially for my members and staff who were preparing for this comeback together - I'm truly sorry."

"Everyone worked so hard, yet plans had to change because of me. I don't take their efforts for granted, and I won't run away from my responsibility."

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Post went viral on social media

The update immediately went viral, with tens of millions of views and triggering intense debate around the K-Pop industry.

While some social media users humorously questioned who the father could be, others criticised it for allegedly mocking pregnancy and childbirth.

"I mean, a lot of things in and about K-pop are very fake and artificial. In a sense, this is just the next step in that fake-ness (yes, it's a VERY big step though)," one user shared their perspective towards the industry.

"Fair enough, but a real K-pop performer getting pregnant would be a huge scandal because they aren't even supposed to date. Obviously saying an AI performer got pregnant is just kind of sad but I think they were aiming at "big news," said another user.

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Creators issue apology

After massive backlash, the creators admitted that the entire storyline was completely made up.

The group was launched in September, with each member having their own social media account. They explained that it had become extremely exhausting to keep up with multiple virtual personas and daily content creation. Hence, they wanted to drop one character.

They issued an apology. "We're just a few girls who like K-Pop, and we're still students," their statement read, as quoted.

They added that the Mity could make a comeback and "explore two possible career paths: acting or becoming a maternity and infant content creator".