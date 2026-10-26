Taj Hotel In Agra Bans Guest For Life After He Slaps Waiter: "I Was Furious"

Paritosh Ladhani, the joint Managing Director at SLMG Beverages Pvt Ltd, shared an incident in which the management at a major Taj hotel property in Agra allegedly banned a visitor for life after he physically attacked a restaurant waiter.

"I BLACKLISTED 1 guest from our Taj Agra property for life because of this HORRIBLE thing they did with our waiter," Ladhani wrote in a post on LinkedIn. As the Joint Managing Director of Sincere Developers, he manages Hotel Taj Agra.

The waiter's name was Kanti, who comes from a poor farming family in a small village near Agra. "Kanti was serving a guest in our restaurant. He couldn't speak English very well, and some miscommunication happened with the guest. And THE GUEST SLAPPED him," he wrote, expressing his shock.

"YES, physically slapped a man who was simply doing his job."

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What surprised him even more was Kanti's reaction. He chose to stay silent and didn't report the assault. When asked why, Kanti explained that he valued his job so much that he was willing to endure the humiliation rather than risk losing the work.

When he found out about what happened, they took immediate action. The guest was permanently blacklisted from the property the very next day.

"As a leader, I don't care how wealthy you are, how influential you are, or how much you spend at our hotel," he said.

"ABSOLUTELY NO ONE has the right to disrespect someone from my team. Let alone physically abuse them."

"Hard lesson, but every business owner/manager/leader needs to learn this: if our employees are afraid to stand up for their dignity, it's OUR responsibility to stand up for them!"

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See the post here:

Social media reactions

The post gained significant traction on the platform as it happened in the hospitality industry, where the customer is often treated like royalty. Over 2,000 users liked it, and more than 200 commented on it, praising the management's decision.

"This gives a lot of confidence to the employee. I used to work for a large organisation. My boss once said in a meeting attended by 60 regional heads and their team - Srini, I feel like taking my slipper and slapping you. He was the President of the company. What can a regional VP do? Nothing!! Thanks for standing with the employee," one user wrote in the comment section.

"I 'super like' what you did. I've stayed at the Taj Agra too and have consistently found the staff to be very courteous. During my last visit, while we were at the ground-floor coffee shop, my son was feeling cold and shivering a little. One of the staff members noticed and, without being asked, brought him a blanket. We really appreciated that thoughtful gesture," another user wrote.

"Commendable that you stood up for your colleague. Our colleagues trust that we would take care of them. These little actions go a long way in leadership and team building," a third user added.