Daylight Saving Time 2026: US Clock Change Dates And Details

It's that time of the year when people in about 70 countries follow Daylight Saving Time (DST). It is the practice of moving clocks forward by one hour during warmer months so that evening daylight lasts longer. People again set them back by one hour when autumn returns. The United States is among the 70 countries that use Daylight Saving Time, but Hawaii and most of Arizona don't use it. According to Time And Date, for most of the US, clocks will "fall back" one hour on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 2:00 am (local time). When the time changes, 2:00 am turns back to 1:00 am. India does not observe Daylight Saving Time (DST) and follows Indian Standard Time (IST) year-round at UTC +5:30.

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What to expect from the change

The shift brings a noticeable change to daily routines. Sunsets will happen much earlier in the evening, meaning it will get dark outside sooner after the workday ends. On the other hand, early risers will enjoy more morning sunlight as winter approaches. Most smartphones, computers, and tablets will update automatically overnight.

However, people will still need to manually adjust traditional analogue wall clocks, wristwatches, car dashboards, and kitchen appliances before heading to bed on Saturday night, October 31, to avoid confusion the next morning.

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Will DST be followed always?

It appears that this practice won't be followed for a long time, as lawmakers in Washington have debated ending the practice of changing clocks twice a year for some time. Although the House of Representatives has passed legislation like the Sunshine Protection Act to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, the bill has stalled in the Senate. Because a law has not passed yet, federal rules remain unchanged, meaning seasonal clock shifts are here to stay for now.