Zookeeper Mauled By Leopard In Zoo Enclosure In Netherlands, Fighting For Life

A zookeeper is in critical condition and fighting for her life following a leopard attack at a safari park in the Netherlands. According to Metro.UK, the incident happened on Saturday morning at the Beekse Bergen Safari Park located in Hilvarenbeek.

According to park officials, the victim, a woman in her 50s with around 25 years of experience working with wild animals, was performing her routine morning rounds inside the enclosure.

The fellow zoo workers rushed to help her when they heard her cries for help through their walkie-talkies. They found the injured keeper inside with one of the park's Persian leopards.

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According to the report, the woman suffered severe head injuries. She was airlifted to a local hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, including surgery.

The zoo representatives reportedly said that her condition remains critical and deeply worrying.

"At this moment, the woman is in the hospital and is undergoing surgery; her condition is worrying," Martin van Hees, Head of Animal Care, said. "We know there is a risk when working with dangerous animals, but you never want to experience something like this."

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According to officials, the victim had followed standard safety protocols by working alone in the area, which houses two Persian leopards.

As quoted, Van Hees further noted that they "do not know exactly what happened".

"We are not going to do anything with the leopard. It just sat in its enclosure and did what it did. The animal cannot help it," they added.

Authorities and the Dutch Labour Inspectorate have launched a full investigation to determine exactly how the breach or attack occurred.