Shah Rukh Khan's New <i>King</i> Poster Is A Nod To The Iconic <i>Baadshah</i>

Shah Rukh Khan took the internet by storm this morning as a new poster of the superstar for his upcoming film King was unveiled.

The caption read, "Qaatil Nahi... Aashiq Hai...#KING. In cinemas 24.12.2026."

What's interesting about the caption is that it offers a fun twist on the title track of his iconic film Baadshah, in which he played the titular character.

The song's lyrics go, "Aashiq hoon main, kaatil bhi hoon."

About King

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, King also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerjee, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.

Last year in November, the makers released the film's title reveal video on Instagram. The video presented SRK in a bold and powerful look as he said the line, "Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam - KING."

Shah Rukh Khan shared details about his character in King at a fan meet in Mumbai. "The character of King is very interesting. Siddharth and Sujoy Ghosh have written it with a lot of love. And it has a lot of evil in it. He's a killer. He kills people. But for storytelling, heroes like me must play different roles: some inspiring, some comic, some romantic. So that's what I'm trying to do now. I do one big film every one or two years because I also know that making films has become very difficult now. So films should be made carefully so that I don't let people down," he said.

"So it's not to say whether it's a villain or not. Yes, he is a very dark character, a grey character. And I think it will be very interesting. He is very ruthless. All the lines in it (title reveal video), more or less, reflect that character. So I hope you love it. That doesn't mean what he is doing is something you should do too," SRK added.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film is set to release in theatres on December 24.

Meanwhile, Arijit Singh shocked fans across the nation as he announced his retirement from playback singing this January.

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