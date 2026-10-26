Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Calling Mother Before Returning Home To Request His Favourite Dishes

He shared a video on Instagram, offering a glimpse of his love for traditional Maharashtrian food.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Calling Mother Before Returning Home To Request His Favourite Dishes
Tendulkar also remembered a special mixture prepared by his mother.

For many people, food prepared at home brings a sense of comfort, especially after spending days away from family. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently shared a personal memory about his love for his mother's cooking and how he would call her before returning from long cricket tours to request his favourite dishes.

He shared the memory in a video on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into his love for traditional Maharashtrian food.

Tendulkar recalled that being away on long tours made him miss meals prepared at home. To make sure his favourite dishes were ready when he returned, he would call his mother two or three days before reaching home and tell her what he wanted to eat.

Watch Video Here:

His choices included varan bhaat, a traditional Maharashtrian dish made with lentils and rice, and batata bhaji, a potato preparation. He also mentioned his favourite vegetable dish.

Tendulkar also remembered a special mixture prepared by his mother. Although the recipe has been passed on within the family, he explained that matching the taste of her cooking remained difficult because food made by her hands had a unique flavour.

He further shared that adding ghee and eating with one's hands made the meal special. His enthusiasm while talking about these dishes showed how much he enjoyed the food.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Sachin Tendulkar, Maharashtrian Food, Home Cooking
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com