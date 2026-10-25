At 53, Sachin Tendulkar Stays Fit: The One Bad Habit He Gave Up And His Workout Routine

Sachin Tendulkar may have retired from international cricket, but staying active continues to be an important part of his life. At 53, the former India captain reportedly follows a fitness routine that combines strength training, stretching, yoga and playing cricket. Alongside regular exercise, his approach to food has also drawn attention, particularly his decision to give up sugar and avoid junk food. Tendulkar's fitness philosophy centres on simple habits, regular physical activity and mindful eating. His reported routine includes exercises such as dumbbell squats and leg presses, while cricket remains a way for him to stay physically active. From giving up added sugar to making time for workouts, here's a closer look at the fitness habits associated with the cricket legend and what they can teach us about staying active as we age.

1. Giving Up Sugar: The Dietary Habit That Stands Out

One of the most notable aspects of Tendulkar's reported fitness routine is his decision to give up sugar. The Live Hindustan report states that he avoids sugar and junk food as part of his approach to staying fit. Reducing added sugar can be a useful step towards improving overall dietary quality. Excessive consumption of added sugars, particularly through sugary drinks and highly processed foods, can contribute to excess calorie intake and increase the risk of weight gain and related metabolic problems. However, the health impact depends on a person's overall diet and lifestyle. Giving up sugar alone does not guarantee weight loss or prevent diabetes. Genetics, physical activity, sleep, body composition and other dietary habits also influence metabolic health. It is also important to distinguish added sugar from naturally occurring sugars found in whole fruits and plain milk. These foods provide nutrients and do not need to be avoided simply because they contain natural sugars. For most people, a practical starting point is to reduce sugary drinks, limit sweets and choose minimally processed foods more often.

2. His Workout Routine Includes Weight Training

Tendulkar's reported workout routine includes stretching, yoga and weight training. Some of the exercises mentioned are dumbbell squats, leg presses and cable rope pullovers. These exercises target different aspects of physical fitness.

Dumbbell squats: Work the quadriceps, glutes and other muscles involved in lower-body movement.

Leg presses: Strengthen the lower-body muscles, including the quadriceps and glutes.

Cable rope pullovers: Primarily engage the upper-body muscles involved in shoulder movement, with the precise emphasis depending on technique.

Stretching: Can help maintain flexibility and support comfortable movement.

Strength training becomes particularly important with age because adults can gradually lose muscle mass and strength if they do not regularly challenge their muscles.

The World Health Organisation recommends muscle-strengthening activities involving all major muscle groups on at least two days a week for adults. The amount and intensity of exercise should be adjusted to individual fitness levels and medical needs.

While Tendulkar's reported exercises offer examples of strength training, beginners do not need to copy an athlete's routine exactly. A well-designed programme should reflect their own goals, ability and injury history.

3. Thirty Minutes Of Exercise Can Be A Starting Point

The report also attributes to Tendulkar the recommendation that people make time for around 30 minutes of focused exercise. For those who do not regularly work out, he suggests starting with walking or running.

For people with sedentary lifestyles, even a modest increase in daily movement can be a useful first step. Walking is accessible, requires little equipment and can be adapted to different fitness levels. Regular physical activity supports cardiovascular health, helps maintain mobility and can contribute to better sleep and mental wellbeing. The WHO recommends that adults aim for 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity, each week. Muscle-strengthening exercise should also be included.

These are general recommendations, not a requirement to complete every session in a gym. Brisk walking, cycling, swimming, dancing and recreational sports can all contribute to weekly activity. For someone starting from scratch, consistency matters more than attempting an intense workout immediately.

4. He Continues To Play Cricket

Even after retiring from international cricket in 2013, Tendulkar has remained associated with the sport. The Live Hindustan report describes him playing cricket recreationally and warming up before taking the field.

Playing a sport can provide an enjoyable way to remain physically active. Cricket involves walking or running, hand-eye coordination, balance and short bursts of movement, depending on the format and intensity of play. Sport can also make exercise easier to sustain because it combines physical activity with enjoyment and social interaction. People who do not play cricket can choose another activity they enjoy, whether it is badminton, swimming, cycling or dancing. The important consideration is to choose an activity that can be performed safely and regularly. Those returning to sport after a long break should gradually build up their activity levels and warm up before playing.

5. Stretching And Yoga For Mobility

Stretching and yoga are also mentioned among Tendulkar's reported fitness habits. Flexibility and mobility can influence how comfortably a person performs everyday movements, from bending and reaching to getting up from a chair. Yoga may also help improve balance, body awareness and flexibility, depending on the style and level of practice.

Stretching should not be treated as a replacement for strength training or aerobic exercise. Instead, it can complement a broader fitness programme. People with existing injuries or mobility limitations should choose suitable movements and avoid forcing a stretch into pain.

6. Why Diet Quality Matters Alongside Exercise

The Live Hindustan report describes Tendulkar's diet as including carbohydrates, healthy fats and protein. It also mentions foods such as porridge with milk and raisins, fish or paneer with salad, and a protein shake after a workout. These examples reflect several broad principles of balanced eating: getting enough energy, including protein-rich foods and incorporating a variety of food groups. Carbohydrates provide energy for physical activity, protein supports muscle repair and maintenance, and dietary fats contribute to normal bodily functions. Fruits and vegetables supply fibre, vitamins and minerals.

There is no single macronutrient ratio that works for everyone. Individual requirements depend on factors such as age, body size, activity level, health conditions and personal goals. Similarly, protein shakes are not essential for everyone. People who can meet their protein requirements through food may not need supplements, while those with higher needs may find them convenient. The most useful takeaway is to focus on the overall quality and consistency of the diet rather than treating one food or supplement as a fitness shortcut.

7. The Importance Of Staying Active As You Age

Maintaining fitness after retirement from professional sport is different from training for elite competition. Recreational exercise generally needs to prioritise long-term health, functional strength and sustainability rather than peak athletic performance. As people age, regular exercise can help preserve muscle strength, balance, mobility and cardiovascular fitness. It may also support mental wellbeing and help people remain independent in daily life. A balanced routine usually includes aerobic activity, strength training and exercises that support balance and flexibility. Adequate sleep, nutritious food and recovery are also important. People with chronic conditions or persistent pain should consult a healthcare professional before beginning a demanding exercise programme.

What Can You Learn From Sachin Tendulkar's Fitness Routine?

Tendulkar's reported habits offer a straightforward message: fitness is built through regular activity and sustainable lifestyle choices, not through a single exercise or dietary change. You can apply the same broad principles without following an athlete's exact routine:

Reduce added sugar and limit frequent consumption of junk food.

Include strength training at least twice a week, adjusting the intensity to your fitness level.

Walk regularly and build towards recommended weekly activity levels.

Choose a sport or physical activity that you enjoy.

Include protein-rich foods, fruits, vegetables and other nutritious foods in a balanced diet.

Make time for sleep and recovery.

Giving up sugar may be one part of Tendulkar's reported approach, but the wider lesson is the value of consistency. A combination of regular exercise, balanced nutrition and sustainable habits is more useful for long-term health than relying on any single fitness rule.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.