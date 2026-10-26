Man Turns To ChatGPT After Losing Earbud, Finds It In Less Than 5 Minutes, Internet Reacts

A social media user shared an interesting incident when a tiny wireless earbud fell from his pocket and shot off into the gravel, and he had to use artificial intelligence (AI) to find it. In a Reddit post, the user said they searched for it, but ran out of patience after 10 minutes and decided to take ChatGPT's help. To his surprise, the AI model tracked it down in under five minutes.

Sharing screenshots, the user explained that he was wearing his Bose wireless earbuds when one dropped out of his hoodie. Because Bose earbuds don't fully activate or connect to a phone until they detect they're inside an ear, standard tricks like playing loud audio through the Bluetooth connection weren't an option.

The user then said that they searched for it, but they realised that "there's basically no way I'm going to find a tiny white earbud in a sea of white gravel".

They then turned to ChatGPT.

"I use ChatGPT for A LOT of stuff, and it suddenly dawned on me to ask it for help instead of pointlessly scanning the area myself," the user wrote.

"It didn't even take five minutes, and I'll be damned, it actually found it. I genuinely don't think I ever would've found it without ChatGPT."

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See the post here:

In this case, ChatGPT examined the photo and pointed out the exact spot where the earbud was. The entire process, from uploading the photo to retrieving the earbud, took less than five minutes.

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Social media reactions

With over 2,800 upvotes, the post quickly gained traction online, prompting hundreds of comments from other users.

"Their image recognition has definitely gotten better over the years, but the main advantage is that ChatGPT can now open an image in its cloud environment. It can start zooming in on the image, check different parts separately, maybe use some kind of filter that would help expose it. They are quite inventive when trying to deal with a task. I feel like most people are not realising just how clever they can be when you've responded well to the proactive behaviour,' one user wrote in the comment section, sharing their perspective.

"Would love to read your prompt. I tend to ramble on when using speech-to-text, and I need to build a prompt that stays concise while hitting on every theme/point I am making and helps me clarify each one. Your prompt might show me a way of doing so," another user said.

"I'm tired of people pretending AI is useless just because some people do use it for pointless s**t (just like the internet tbf). Damn, what a brilliant use of AI," a third user said.