Rallyist Phoebe Avoids Crashing Her Maruti Suzuki Gypsy During Rally Of Himalayas: Video

India may not host many international circuit racing championships, but when it comes to rallying, few countries can match the sheer variety of terrain on offer. From dense forests and desert trails to high-altitude mountain passes, Indian rallying has consistently produced some of the most challenging motorsport stages in the region. On September 26, the sixth edition of the Rally of Himalayas flagged off, marking a historic milestone as the event ventured into the rugged landscapes of Zanskar, Ladakh, for the first time.

The multi-day event covers some of the most demanding roads and trails in the Himalayas, presenting competitors with a mix of altitude, changing weather, loose surfaces and unforgiving terrain. It is these conditions that have helped the Rally of Himalayas establish itself as one of India's most respected rally-raid events.

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Phoebe Dale Nongrum's Viral Save

One of the standout moments from the rally has now gone viral on social media. In a clip circulating online, seasoned rallyist Phoebe Dale Nongrum can be seen piloting a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy at speed before the vehicle launches into the air over a crest.

What follows is a moment that could have easily ended much worse. The Gypsy lands heavily on its front-left wheel, instantly unsettling the vehicle. However, instead of allowing the car to spin or roll, Phoebe manages to regain control almost immediately, and continuing the stage.

Why The Gypsy Remains A Rally Favourite?

Despite being decades old, the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy continues to enjoy legendary status in Indian motorsport. Its lightweight construction, compact dimensions, simple mechanicals, and four-wheel-drive system make it particularly effective on rough terrain. Many competitors still prefer the Gypsy for events like the Rally of Himalayas, where reliability and ease of repair often matter just as much as outright speed.

What Is The Rally Of Himalayas?

The Rally of Himalayas 2026 has attracted participants from across India, with competitors navigating some of the country's highest and most remote driving routes. The move to Zanskar adds another layer of difficulty, exposing drivers to extreme altitude and terrain rarely seen in conventional motorsport events. Unlike circuit racing, rallying rewards consistency, navigation skills, and adaptability just as much as outright pace. It is this unpredictable nature that continues to make events like the Rally of Himalayas so compelling for both competitors and spectators.