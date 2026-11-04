Video: India's First Public Ropeway Cuts A 45-Minute Varanasi Journey To Just 15 Minutes

Crossing the busy streets of Varanasi isn't easy and reaching the main ghats from the railway station can take up to 45 minutes due to heavy traffic. To solve this problem, the city is preparing to launch India's first public transport ropeway, connecting Cantt Railway Station to Godowlia Chowk.

Once operational, the journey is expected to take just 15 to 16 minutes. Ahead of its official opening later this year, a content creator got a chance to take a ride and shared a glimpse of what passengers can expect during the journey.

In a video shared on Instagram, the content creator showed that each ropeway car has space for several passengers. The cars also have a special design inspired by the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the city's ghats.

Also Read: Video: This Train Ride Reminds Priyanka Chopra Fans Of Her Popular Show Citadel

During the ride, the ropeway passes over busy and congested roads that are normally difficult to travel by car or other vehicles. The video also shows cabins moving above a railway station and residential areas.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Sunset and rain views are the best shots of Varanasi.”

Another shared, “Rooftops should be coloured in the same colour, for a better view.”

“Tax money is in good use now,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “Exploring Banaras on foot is much more enjoyable. While a ropeway might allow you to view a place from the outside, walking lets you explore it properly and get deeper into it.”

Another mentioned, “Before 2014, no one even thought that Banaras would get this type of world class infrastructure.”

One more added, “Good Initiative by the government.”

Also Read: Air India Becomes The Only Airline Operating Direct Mumbai-Toronto Flights

The Kashi ropeway project has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 645 Crore and will cover a distance of 4.2 kilometres. It will have around 220 cable cars and each car will be able to carry up to 10 passengers.

The route will have five stations, including Varanasi Cantt, Kashi Vidyapith, Rath Yatra, Girjaghar and Godowlia Chowk. The project is built with the help of Swiss company Bartholet Maschinenbau AG and Indian firm Vishwa Samudra Engineering Private Limited.