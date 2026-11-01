British Couple Takes Indian Auto-Rickshaw Back Home As Travel Souvenir

Most people bring back fridge magnets, postcards or photographs as souvenirs from a holiday, but a British couple have found a rather unusual way to preserve their memories of India. After travelling across the country in an auto-rickshaw, Helen and Mick decided to ship the three-wheeler all the way to Britain rather than leave it behind.

The couple spent 75 days exploring India in their beloved red-and-black Bajaj auto-rickshaw, which they affectionately named Timmy the Tin Can. The vehicle became more than just a means of transport as they travelled through different cities, states and landmarks, including Agra and the Taj Mahal.

With cartoon eyes and a cheerful smile painted on its front, Timmy also stood out during their journey.

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When their trip came to an end, Helen and Mick faced a difficult decision about what to do with their three-wheeler. Having travelled thousands of kilometres together, the couple did not want to leave their unusual travel companion behind.

They eventually decided to arrange for the auto-rickshaw to be shipped to the United Kingdom. However, bringing Timmy home took considerably longer than an ordinary journey. After waiting for six months, the couple finally welcomed their vehicle at London Gateway Port on October 23, 2026.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared the unusual story on X, drawing attention to the Indian auto-rickshaw's arrival in Britain. He highlighted how the vehicle had travelled from Indian roads to British shores.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Damn, you have a theme song too."

Another user noted, "That's amazing."

"It's looking so pretty," added a third user.