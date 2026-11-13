Video: Chef Sarah Todd Enjoys Langar At Amritsar's Golden Temple, Internet Says "This Is The Real India"

Celebrity chef Sarah Todd often visits India to explore local food, famous places and different cultures. During her latest trip, she visited Amritsar, where she finally got the chance to fulfil her long-time wish of visiting the Golden Temple, also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib or Sri Darbar Sahib. The visit left her feeling calm and thankful as she spent time inside the holy place. The chef walked around the temple, admired its beauty, offered prayers and took blessings. She also enjoyed the langar, where meals are served for free every day.

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Sharing the video on Instagram, Sarah Todd wrote, “It's been a dream of mine to visit the Golden Temple, and that finally came true. I felt an indescribable sense of peace and humility.”

Watch the full video below:

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Heaven on Earth. Feel the Aura.”

Another shared, “The person who hasn't been there wouldn't have felt peace in their living life, it's automatically everything just gets switched off and you become something else, just peace for a few hours in your life.”

“Usually, people only highlight the garbage, overcrowded cities and negative aspects of India. But this is also the real India, and there's so much beauty, culture and nature that the world deserves to see,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “The chaos outside the complex would never have you believe it's so serene and peaceful inside.”

One more added, “The best wonder in the world.”

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The Australian chef and restaurateur Sarah Todd's connection with India started when she came to the country in 2014. Since then, the country has held a special place in her life.