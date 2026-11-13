Mark Zuckerberg And Priscilla Chan Buy Rs 538 Crore Irish Castle Estate With 440-Acre Land

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have added a historic Irish estate to their property portfolio after purchasing Strancally Castle in County Waterford, Ireland. The property covers around 440 acres and features a three-storey Gothic Revival mansion overlooking the River Blackwater. The place is 200 kilometres from his company's European headquarters.

Strancally Castle was built around 1830 on land overlooking the River Blackwater and underwent extensive renovation in 2003, according to a state architectural archive.

A spokesman for Zuckerberg said he and his family were "excited to continue caring for this historic home and look forward to spending time in Ireland."

Meta employs around 1,500 people in Ireland, where a number of US tech multinationals have their European headquarters, in part due to the country's favourable tax regime.

According to The Irish Times, the couple paid 51.17 million euros for the principal residence and up to one acre of land. The sale was recorded in Ireland's Property Price Register on 17 August 2026. The reported amount is approximately $57 million (Rs 537.37 crore). However, the total amount paid for the entire estate is expected to be higher because the registered figure does not cover all 440 acres.

Inside The Historic Strancally Castle Estate

Strancally Castle is a remarkable property with a history dating back to around 1830. The main residence measures approximately 16,000 square feet and features traditional Gothic Revival architecture.

As reported by The Irish Times, the castle was originally built for John Keily, a former Member of Parliament. Architects James and George Richard Pain designed the building, which is known for its distinctive historic appearance and impressive scale.

The property has three floors and stands within extensive grounds that include woodland and open land. According to the Irish Farmers Journal, the estate also has a private jetty along the River Blackwater, adding to its appeal.

The castle has undergone major restoration work over the past two decades. Its previous owners, Michael and Giancarla Alen-Buckley, spent years maintaining and restoring the historic property.