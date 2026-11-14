PM Modi Launches Planetarium In Mysuru That Lets You Travel Through Space In 8K Visuals

Mysuru has added a new attraction to its growing list of tourist destinations. PM Modi inaugurated the COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium, India's first LED dome planetarium in Karnataka, on Friday. The new facility allows travellers to explore the fascinating world of space and astronomy alongside the city's well-known palaces, gardens and cultural landmarks.

Whether you are travelling with children, are curious about the universe or simply looking to add a different experience to your Mysuru itinerary, the planetarium could make for an interesting stop.

All You Need To Know About The COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium

The COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium is India's first LED dome planetarium and the world's first tilted commercial 8K LED dome facility. Built by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, it is located on the University of Mysore campus at the foothills of Chamundi Hills.

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Unlike conventional planetariums that use a central projector to cast images onto a white dome, COSMOS features an advanced LED display system. Its dome is made up of approximately 6,150 active LED panels containing over 4.27 crore individual LEDs.

The facility is powered by a cluster of 14 master computers that control the panels in real time. This technology also allows astronomers to show pre-recorded movies by running live space simulations, zooming into celestial data and adapting presentations based on audience questions.

The Sky Theatre accommodates around 150 to 168 visitors. The screenings and outreach activities are designed in Kannada, English, and Hindi to reach local students and tourists alike.

Ticket Information

Following its November 13 inauguration, regular public screenings and ticket bookings are scheduled to begin after final calibration and testing conclude. Once fully operational, the Sky Theatre plans to host two to three public 8K shows daily. Morning slots will be reserved for school and college groups, reported News18.

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Details regarding ticket prices, show timings and online bookings will be available on the official IIA COSMOS portal.