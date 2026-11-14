Woman Reunites With Mother After A Year, Says Distance Makes No Difference To Their Bond

A woman's reunion with her mother after a year apart has captured attention, highlighting the happiness of spending time with loved ones despite living far away. Instagram user Simran Koul Arora shared the moment as she reunited with her mother, who travelled from Jammu to Delhi to spend a few days with her.

In her Instagram post, Simran said she travelled from Germany to India, while her mother travelled from Jammu to Delhi to meet her.

The text displayed on the video reads, "Nothing feels better than reuniting with your mother after one year."

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Sharing her feelings, Simran wrote that she had travelled from Germany to India and that her mother was now travelling from Jammu to Delhi to spend a few days with her.

She added that no matter how old a person becomes or how far away they live, nothing can match the happiness of spending time with their mother.

Social Media Reaction

Simran's post highlights the special bond between a mother and daughter and the happiness of meeting again after a long time apart.

The reunion has touched many people, with its simple message about the importance of family and spending time with loved ones.

One user commented, "Such a cute video."

Another user noted, "So cute."

A third user called the video "Wholesome."