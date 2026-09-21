Man Leaves Career To Travel With 80-Year-Old Father, Captures His Joyful First Flight Reaction

The bond between a father and son grows even stronger when they turn shared moments into lifelong memories. Instagram user Shrikant Pandey shared a special moment from his journey of travelling with his 80-year-old father. He said he left his career after losing his mother to cancer, as the experience made him realise that life is too short to postpone time with the people we love. He is now travelling with his father and helping him visit the places he has always dreamed of seeing.

In a video shared on Instagram, Shrikant documented his 80-year-old father boarding an aeroplane for the first time. He also captured his father's reaction after seeing the plane.

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The video captures his father enjoying the flight from a window seat and admiring the scenery outside. In another video, he captured his father's reaction after seeing an aeroplane for the first time. Sharing the video, he wrote, "A dream which took 80 years to be true."

Social Media Reaction

Social media users loved the bond between father and son.

One user commented, "Even I have the same dream to take my parents on a flight."

Another user noted, "It is rare to find or nurture a son like him."

"Such a sweet bond," added a third user.

A fourth user noted, "My first impression was that the crew greeted Uncle respectfully, and he returned the gesture with equal warmth and respect."