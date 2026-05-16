Student Surprises Father With New Phone, Heartwarming Moment Goes Viral

A small gesture of love turned into an emotional moment after a son decided to give something back to his father. An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) student melted hearts online after surprising his father with a brand-new phone, in a touching full-circle moment that celebrated years of quiet sacrifices and unconditional support.

Abhinandan Gaikwad, a student at IIT BHU, Varanasi, shared the wholesome video on his Instagram handle, showing the emotional surprise as he fulfilled a small wish for the man who, according to him, had never once said no to his dreams.

In the clip, Abhinandan is first seen stepping into a mobile store, carefully browsing through different phones and checking their specifications before choosing one to buy. The video then moves to a more emotional moment at home.

His father is seen sitting casually, unaware of what is about to happen, as Abhinandan walks up and places a brown shopping bag in front of him.

Watch Video Here:

Looking slightly confused, the father slowly takes out the neatly wrapped box and begins to open it. When he realises it is a brand-new phone, his face lights up with a wide and genuine smile.

As he carefully unboxes the device, his happiness continues to grow. Still smiling, he looks up at his son, sharing a quiet and heartwarming moment that speaks more than words.

Explaining the reason behind the gift, Abhinandan says that his father has always fulfilled his wishes without hesitation, even during difficult financial times.

In the caption, he writes that after his Class 10 board results in 2021, he asked his father for a phone and received it without a second thought. Later, during his first year of college, he asked for an iPhone 14, and once again, his father made it happen.

Reflecting on the gesture, he says that his father never said no to his wishes even when he knew it was not easy for him, and now it is his turn, adding that the man who gave him everything deserves the world.

Social Media Reaction

The emotional video goes viral on social media, leaving many users moved by the touching bond between the father and son.

One user called it a "Proud moment".

Another user noted, "Your dad's smile."

"Such a lovely moment," added a third user.