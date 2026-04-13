Bengaluru Man Introduces Father To Cafe Work Culture, Says "Will Do More Of This"

A simple Sunday outing has captured attention online after a founder shared how he found a meaningful way to spend time with his father. The post was shared by Bengaluru entrepreneur Arnav Kumar, who wrote about introducing his "Baba" to the idea of working or reading from a cafe on a Sunday.

Instead of asking his father what he wanted to do, Kumar chose to take him along for his own routine, turning a regular cafe visit into a shared experience.

He explained that he's realised that asking his parents what they want to do isn't very effective, so now he takes them along to do what he's doing.

According to Kumar, asking his father to suggest a plan often doesn't yield results, so he started involving him in his daily activities.

Check Out The Post Here:

Introducing Baba to the concept of Working/ reading from a cafe on Sunday.



I have realised there is no use asking my parents what they want to do.

Now I just get them along to do whatever I am doing.



I get to do what I want.

For them, it is a new experience.

And we spend time… pic.twitter.com/ZOUg8lh9Zj — arnav (@arnav_kumar) April 12, 2026

He also shared a photo from the outing, in which his father is sitting in a cafe, comfortably reading a book, with a cup of coffee beside him.

Kumar said this small change has made a clear difference. He explained that while he continues to do what he loves, it's become a new experience for his parents and also gives them the opportunity to spend time together.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users appreciated Arnav for his initiative to take his father to the cafe and introduce him to the new culture. One user commented, "This is a fabulous idea."

Another user noted, "This is so sweet."

"I'll like discussing books with your father sometime," added a third user.