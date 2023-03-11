Bengaluru To Mysuru In Just 75 Minutes, Courtesy New Expressway

Earlier Nitin Gadkari had given details of the connectivity project on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka on March 12 where he will inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

The 118 km long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crores. It will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes.

Earlier on March 10, informing about the PM's visit to Mandya, Prime Minister's Office said, "The rapid pace of development of infrastructure projects has been a testament to the vision of the Prime Minister to ensure world-class connectivity across the country. Moving ahead in this endeavour, Prime Minister will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation."

The project involves 6-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. The 118 Km long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8480 crores. It will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes. It will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region, the release added.

Highlighting the benefits of the Mysuru-Khushalnagar 4 lane highway, the release read, "Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Mysuru-Khushalnagar 4 lane highway. Spread over 92 Km, the project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4130 crores. The project will play a key role in boosting connectivity of Kushalnagar with Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about 5 to only 2.5 hours."

"The construction of the #Bengaluru_Mysuru_Expressway, which encompasses a portion of NH-275, also entails the development of four rail overbridges, nine significant bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses," Mr Gadkari tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Mr Gadkari stated that this connectivity project will enhance the tourism potential in the area.

"This ambitious project aims to improve accessibility to regions such as Shrirangpatna, Coorg, Ooty, and Kerala, thereby bolstering their tourism potential," Minister tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka on March 12 where he will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 16,000 crores, a release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

