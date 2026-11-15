Why Senior Citizens Are Praising The New Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat

The new Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru and Goa has started its journey, and passengers are already sharing their experiences of travelling on the train.

Sharing the video on X, the Ministry of Railways wrote, "Smiles say it all! Happy passengers share their excitement and experiences aboard the Vande Bharat Express."

One passenger called the journey a wonderful experience and said, "This is Vande Bharat train, the experience is really wonderful." Another passenger said they had been waiting for the train for months. "It's a very beautiful experience. We are eagerly waiting for this train since few months," the passenger said.

A third passenger spoke about how comfortable the train was, especially for elderly people. "I really really liked the train. It is very comfortable. If elderly people travel, it will be even better for them rather than sitting in another train, this Vande Bharat," the passenger said.

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Another traveller said the train was suitable for senior citizens, women and pregnant women. "This train is truly excellent for our senior citizens and for ladies, pregnant ladies, suitable for everyone. This train is very good," the person said.

The video also shows schoolchildren travelling on the train in their uniforms. The students are seen sharing their talents during the journey. One student says, "Today I would really like to sing a folk song for you." Another student introduces himself as Likith, a Class 9 student of MMTV School, and says he would like to perform a solo act as the brave warrior Sangolli Rayanna.

A fifth passenger says the children are enjoying the Bengaluru-Madgaon journey. The passenger also praises the food and the facilities on the train.

"The children are enjoying our truly wonderful ride from Bangalore to Madgaon. We have already enjoyed it well. They have given good food and a good environment where we can reach the Bangalore stations soon," the passenger says.

Another individual shares how much the family is enjoying the journey. "I feel very proud to come in this train, and I feel very comfortable also, and we all are enjoying it with the children, even our children are also enjoying this train," the passenger says.

The new Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru and Goa is set to begin regular services on November 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the train on November 13. The train will run between Yesvantpur in Bengaluru and Madgaon in Goa.

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Here's all you need to know:

Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat: Route

The train will pass through the Western Ghats, including the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road ghat section. Passengers will also travel through tunnels, forest areas and coastal stretches of Karnataka. The train will stop at 12 stations between Yesvantpur and Madgaon.

Bengaluru To Goa Vande Bharat: Timings

The journey from Yesvantpur to Madgaon will take around 13 hours and 20 minutes.

The train will leave Yesvantpur at 7:35 am and reach Madgaon at 8:55 pm. On the return journey, it will depart from Madgaon at 8:20 am and reach Yesvantpur at 9:15 pm. The return journey will take around 12 hours and 55 minutes.

The train will run six days a week. It will not operate from Yesvantpur on Wednesdays. The return service from Madgaon will not run on Thursdays.