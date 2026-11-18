A fight broke out among passengers inside the cabin of a long-haul flight to Chicago, US, just before landing, the New York Post reported, adding that the incident led to a chaotic end to their journey. The situation escalated, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also intervened.

The incident happened aboard Qatar Airways Flight 725, a Boeing 777 that had travelled from Doha, Qatar, to Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

According to CBS News, a Qatar Airways spokesperson said that there was an "altercation on board flight QR725" and that two passengers were "handed over to local authorities".

The flight crew and aviation monitors reportedly said that a traveller seated near the back attacked another passenger sitting in the row directly in front of them.

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Several other passengers witnessed the clash. Realising the situation was escalating, the flight crew quickly contacted air traffic control while still in the air.

They requested that law enforcement meet the aircraft right at the gate the moment it touched down. "The FBI and local law enforcement responded to an incident as described," the FBI Chicago office told Fox News.

The plane landed safely at O'Hare, where local police and agents from the FBI's Chicago office were waiting, the flight tracker AirNav radar reported, and also shared the flight path details.

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According to the report, the authorities took two individuals involved in the dispute into custody to question them as they left the aircraft.

Local reports mentioned that representatives from the FBI confirmed that the investigation is underway, though no immediate formal charges had been filed against the passengers involved as of Tuesday.