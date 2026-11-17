Indian employee recently sparked an online debate over toxic workplace culture after their manager repeatedly refused to approve their leave, even though they had plenty of paid leave left unused. Sharing their experience on Reddit's Indian Workplace forum, the employee revealed that they asked for a single day off ahead of Dhanteras. But the manager turned down the request.

When the worker tried to explain that they would use their privilege leave (PL), having not taken a single day off all year, the boss got upset and refused, saying they were not allowed to use their PL.

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"And now she's angry about how I can even ask for leave. And FYI, I haven't used any PL yet. Last week of October, I asked for 4 days' leave, and she emotionally said, 'Yaar, itna kaam hai, abhi mat lo leave. Kaise hoga kaam?' So I didn't take leave at that time, and now this," the employee wrote.

"And since joining, I've been doing work that isn't even mentioned in my offer letter. I did all that thinking that the company was at its starting stage, but now I think I was a fool."

The worker also added that they have been single-handedly managing tasks across different departments, visiting clients, and attending meetings.

Even though the company's revenue has grown, the employee's pay has stayed the same, but the work has increased.

"And today, after that incident, I didn't have any work, so I was just chatting with my colleagues. Then she called me and said, 'Kya itna baat kar raha hai? Kya samjha raha hai usko?'" the employee concluded.

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Social media reactions

The story went viral, drawing frustration from other professionals on Reddit. "So I take it that you do a lot of work- basically you're someone searching for who's replacement will take some effort. If this is true, just take the leave anyway- your boss isn't going to risk losing you just because you took a few days of deserved break," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Complain to HR. You are entitled to leave," another user suggested.

"Next time your leave gets rejected, ask for a stake in the damn company," a third user wrote bluntly.