US AI Company Innodata Cuts Nearly 550 Jobs In India, Employees Lose Laptop Access

More than 500 employees at US-based artificial intelligence services company Innodata have reportedly been laid off in India without prior notice, with the cuts also affecting workers in the Philippines. The layoffs took place on October 26, according to several accounts and reports circulating on social media websites like X and Reddit. Employees said they initially logged in and marked their attendance as usual but began losing access to company laptops, official IDs and internal systems during the workday. Some affected employees reportedly discovered that October 26 had been recorded as their resignation date and last working day on the company's HR portal. Termination emails were subsequently sent to their personal email accounts.

Screenshots of the layoff emails going viral on X cite a reduction in business assignments as the reason for ending their employment, stating that the decision was driven by operational requirements rather than individual performance. The sudden job losses left employees scrambling for information about their employment status. The termination letters also state that final settlements would be processed after employees returned company assets.

The layoffs also appear to have affected Innodata's workforce in the Philippines. Employees there reported job losses across several roles, including raters, quality experts, team leaders and managers. Online posts suggested that the cuts could be linked to declining service volumes from a major client project, although this has not been independently confirmed.

Innodata has not publicly confirmed the total number of employees affected in India and the Philippines or provided an official explanation for the reported layoffs.

What Does Innodata Do?

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, Innodata provides data engineering and artificial intelligence services to technology companies. Founded in 1988, the company helps businesses develop and improve AI systems through data labelling, model training, AI evaluation and safety testing.

Its website lists several major organisations among its customers, including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Sony, Hewlett-Packard, Snowflake, Boeing and Deloitte. According to its 2025 annual report, Innodata had 10,107 employees worldwide as of December 31, 2025.

