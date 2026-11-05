'Why Always Indian Employees?' Worker Questions Sacrificing Personal Time For US Colleagues

A corporate employee in India recently shared a post on how US daylight saving time has affected their routine. In a Reddit post, the employee asked why Indian workers are expected to stretch their working hours to suit American schedules.

The worker explained that earlier, their daily call used to happen in the morning. Later, it got scheduled at 6:00 PM to align with a colleague based in the United States. Now, after Daylight Saving Time, the call has been pushed to 7:00 PM.

"So basically you log in at 8/9 AM, work throughout the day, and then you're expected to sit through another call at 7 or 7:30 PM. By the time you're done, your entire day is gone. No proper evening, no personal time, nothing!" the professional wrote. "And I genuinely don't understand why these meetings can't be rotated."

"Why can't we have 2 days where the meeting happens in the evening for us and morning for them, and 2 days where it's the other way around? Maybe even skip the Wednesday call if there's nothing important to discuss," they further asked. "Why is it always the Indian employees who are expected to adjust?"

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The post went viral, sparking a wider discussion as the user added that these US colleagues log off at 5 PM (local time). "... if you send them a message after that, you'll most likely get a reply the next day. Which is fair enough; they have their personal time too," the user noted.

"But somehow, the same consideration doesn't apply to people working from India?"

Social media reactions

"As an Indian American, we honestly just want to hire Americans, so we don't have to adjust our schedules for Indian timings and communication. Our company prefers the cheaper labour in India. I feel this question is asked a lot. As the other commenter said, the US companies choose India because it's cheaper. If they wanted to accommodate people, they go to Europe," one user wrote in the comment section.

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"My US Colleague, login at 4am, 5am ET so they can get more time with us before meetings start. Whereas I wake up late and log in by 12. Release happens in US nighttime, so they spend time from 9 pm to 6 am IST after working all day, and then they have to log in again. So you are sacrificing evening life, and they are sacrificing their morning peace," another user shared their observation.

"That is an inappropriate analogy. The service companies bid for the service contract. Also, the employee applied for the job position; the company didn't take him forcefully. So if the client requirement is to work in their hours and companies themselves agreed, how is it slavery?" a third user said.