5-Year-Old Killed In Delhi After 'Chinese Manjha' Slits His Throat

A five-year-old boy died after his neck was slit by banned 'Chinese manjha' while travelling with his family on a motorcycle in northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital when the sharp, glass-coated kite string got entangled around the child's neck, causing a deep gash, they said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment, a senior police officer said.

An investigation has been initiated in this connection.

"A probe is underway to ascertain the source of the Chinese manjha and identify those involved in its sale and use," the officer said.

The use, sale and storage of Chinese manjha, a synthetic string coated with powdered glass or metal, is banned in Delhi due to the serious risk it poses to human life and wildlife. Despite the prohibition, such incidents continue to be reported from different parts of the city.

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