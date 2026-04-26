1 Dead, Another Injured After Delhi Cop Fires At Labourers: Report

A Delhi Police officer allegedly opened fire at a group of labourers following an altercation in Dwarka, leaving one dead and another injured, police sources said on Sunday.

According to the source, the incident took place around 2 am in Jafarpur Kalan village when some labourers staying in a nearby colony were allegedly partying and creating noise.

"The policeman, who resides nearby, reportedly got into an argument with them over the issue," the source said.

During the altercation, the policeman allegedly fired shots, hitting two labourers. One of them succumbed to injuries, while the other is undergoing treatment, the source said.

The source added that after the incident, the accused fled from the spot, and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused. Police are in the process of registering an FIR.

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