Delhi Traffic Rule: 5 Challans In A Year? You Could Lose Your Licence

If you've been ignoring traffic challans in Delhi, that could soon cost you your driving licence.

In a major crackdown, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced that motorists who rack up five or more traffic violations in a year will be tagged as "serious offenders", and could face suspension or disqualification of their licence.

The move is part of a stricter, time-bound system aligned with the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 to curb repeat violations and tighten enforcement.

All challans will be issued in the name of the registered vehicle owner, with notifications sent via SMS, email or other digital channels. According to authorities, the system will maintain a transparent, sequential online record of violations.

45 Days To Pay Or Challenge

Under the new rule, motorists will have 45 days to either pay the fine or challenge it through an online grievance redressal system. If no action is taken, the challan will be automatically treated as accepted, and the fine must be paid within the next 30 days.

How To Challenge Your Challan

To challenge the issuance of a challan, one has to file an online appeal within 45 days, with supporting documents. A grievance redressal officer will decide on the matter within 30 days.

If the challenge is rejected, the motorist must either pay the penalty within 30 days. Alternatively, they can approach the court, but only after depositing 50% of the challan amount.

No Direct Court Relief

Drivers can no longer directly approach courts under the new rule. The grievance mechanism is now the mandatory first step before any legal recourse.

Fully Digital System

Violations captured via cameras will generate automatic e-challans

These will be sent within 3 days via SMS/email where details are available

Physical notices may be issued within 15 days

Officials have urged motorists to update their contact details in driving licence and vehicle records to avoid missing alerts.

Miss Deadlines, Face Action

Ignoring challans will now trigger stricter penalties. After the deadlines lapse, the owner of the vehicle will receive daily electronic notices. Additionally, vehicles that fail to comply with the rules may be flagged as "not to be transacted", blocking official dealings.

Restrictions on services may also be imposed, including tax payments, licence and registration work. In some cases, authorities may impound vehicles, subject to court orders.